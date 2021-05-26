Hudson Valley Actor Who Voiced Wildly Popular Disney Character Passes Away

A local legend has passed away.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Samuel E. Wright passed away. Wright was a local legend in the Hudson Valley. Specifically, he was loved by many in the Village of Walden in Orange County. The Village of Walden posted a message on their Facebook page mourning the loss.

Samuel E. Wright was also a famous actor, who was best known for voicing Sebastian in the Disney animated classic The Little Mermaid, according to Wikipedia. Sebastian was Ariel's best fish friend. Most recently, he voiced Sebastian again in The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning/ He also had appearances on various video games, TV shows, and The Lion King on Broadway. He even made an appearance in Law & Order.

Here in the Hudson Valley, Wright is best known for his contributions to start the Hudson Valley Conservatory in Walden. The Village of Walden credits Wright for his passion for the arts and influence in starting the conservatory. The Hudson Valley Conservatory is a dance, music, drama, and performing arts school. He also was deeply involved with the community, and even spoke at a local DARE graduation.

Across social media, you can see the impact that Samuel E. Wright had on the Hudson Valley region. People have commented on the Facebook post from the Village of Walden saying what a giving man he was. People are remembering his talent and saying how much he will be missed.

Wright is survived by his wife, Amanda Wright, and three children Keely, Dee, and Sam.

