Best Wings Winner Opening First Dutchess County Location on Rt. 9

Wing fans are rejoicing at the news that an award-winning restaurant will be opening up a brand new location in Poughkeepsie.

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the world's best hot wings. Wing Wars, an annual wing competition, draws thousands of hungry wing fans every year in search of the perfect chicken wing.

Since making its Hudson Valley debut in 2019, Wingstop has quickly become a favorite among local wing lovers, wowing voters at the 2020 Wing Wars. Their location on Route 211 in Middletown was such a success that another location was planned for Newburgh. That restaurant, at the corner of Route 300 and 17K just opened this month.

Now, it appears that another Wingstop restaurant is being built in Poughkeepsie to satisfy hot wing fans in Dutchess County. Signs have been erected on Route 9 at the old Poughkeepsie Inn location. A new retail center is being constructed that will house several businesses including Smoothie King, Buff City Soap and more. Now that the Wingstop banner is flying out front we can add the award-winning hot wing maker to the list.

Wingstop has a huge selection of sauces and rubs including fan favorites Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ and the Original Hot. Dedicated customers also swear by the restaurant's fries. The side dish is available in a variety of flavors including Louisana Voodo, which is served with cheese sauce, ranch, and a special Cajun seasoning.

It's unclear when the new retail park will open where the old Poughkeepsie Inn once stood on Route 9, but construction continues on the massive lot this week. The Coyote Grill restaurant next door is also currently undergoing a transformation and will also soon reopen as a new business.