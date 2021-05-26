Cuomo Believes Vaccine Will Be Needed To Leave New York State
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering advice to residents who want to travel.
Gov. Cuomo continues to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
"If you are vaccinated, there are more opportunities for you. You're going to see venues opening up with vaccinated sections and unvaccinated sections. And you're going to have more of a chance to participate in activities and resume life," Cuomo said.
Cuomo believes many states across the United States and countries will require you to prove you've been vaccinated before you enter a certain state or country
"Make sure wherever you're going that you are vaccinated. And that vaccination is going to be required by more and more countries and states to allow access to visitors, you watch," Cuomo said. "So it's another reason to get it done."
Cuomo did not say which states or countries he believes will require you to prove you've been fully vaccinated to enter, but encouraged Empire State residents to get vaccinated to enjoy the freedom it offers.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"If you are vaccinated, You're going to a bar, you're going to a restaurant, you have your vaccine. You can take (your mask) off. You want to go to a bowl game, you have a better chance of getting in because you're vaccinated. So there are practical reasons in life," Cuomo said.
On Tuesday, Cuomo confirmed the statewide positivity rate has declined for 50 straight days, falling to 0.89 percent. 64 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Cuomo.
Keep Reading: