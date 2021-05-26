Widely Anticipated Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant Opens

Dutchess County are you ready for Bubbakoo's Burritos?

Back in March, social media posts and signs in Poughkeepsie started popping up about a new business called Bubbakoo's Burritos. We're always thrilled to see a new business in the area, but when it comes to burritos... we're even more excited.

Bubbakoo's isn't new to the Hudson Valley, there are locations in New Windsor and Monroe. Bubbakoo's Burritos can be compared to the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill and MOE'S Southwest Grill.

I visited the new burrito spot during their grand opening at their Poughkeepsie location, in the same plaza as Crunch Fitness and Dunkin. It's safe to say people are excited about Bubbakoo's. I placed my order through their app and my food was ready for pick-up in about 25 minutes. I wasn't the only one, as their whole to-go order wall was filled.

By the time I had entered Bubbakoo's at 11:40 am (only 40 minutes after they officially opened), there was a line and many tables were filled with burrito fans.

I went with the hibachi steak burrito bowl, with guac, cheese, lettuce, corn salsa, and mild salsa. Yes, I'm basic, BUT it was one of the best burrito bowls I've ever had. Everything tastes fresh and not as salty as its competitors.

Bubbakoo's isn't just about the burritos, they offer a plethora of American-Mexican cuisine. They offer entrees like quesadillas, tacos and burrito bowls (which is what I went with. 10/10 would recommend a hibachi steak burrito bowl, but that's just me).

They also offer their signature creations such as a Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Burrito, General Tso Chicken Tacos and something called a Chiwawa.

I had to look up what exactly a Chiwawa was and my mind was blown. According to Bubbakoo's the Chiwawa is a "lightly fried panko-crusted cheese rice ball smothered with nacho cheese." You had me at nacho cheese smothered rice ball. You then of course add your choice of meat and toppings. Is your mouth watering yet?

Anyone want to go halfsies on a Chiwawa with me?

Bubbakoo's Burritos is opened daily from 11 am to 9 pm at 2265 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

