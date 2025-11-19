Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Could See 1st Snow Of Season

Weather experts from the Hudson Valley are warning about the change of the "first snow of the season."

According to Hudson Valley Weather, "surprise snow" could making driving across the region dangerous.

Snow Could Fall In The Hudson Valley On Wednesday

A weak low-pressure system sliding through the Ohio Valley might brush right up against cold Canadian air parked over our region.

If that moisture sneaks far enough north, a narrow band of light snow could set up right over the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley.

Rockland, Westchester Highest Chance Of Snow

According to Hudson Valley Weather there's a 60 percent chance of snow in Rockland and Westchester counties.

For counties along I-84, think Ulster, Orange and Dutchess, there's a 50 percent chance of snow.

There's a 30 percent chance of snow north of I-84.

The exact northern edge of that snow band is still a question mark. But models have been hinting the moisture could push a little farther north than expected, which is why the I-84 corridor and points south have the best shot at seeing flakes.

How Much Snow?

Hudson Valley Weather isn't predicting much snow, only calling for "light" snow accumulations. But warns, because of the recent cold weather, the snow could stick making driving dangerous.

"It doesn't take much to cause major headaches at this time of season," Hudson Valley Weather states. "Because it would be the first snow of the season, we want to alert everyone to the potential for a slick AM commute."

