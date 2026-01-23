Massive 30-Hour Storm Targets Hudson Valley With Dangerous Snow

As we get closer to a potentially massive storm, it appears that (sadly) this weekend's storm is the real deal. Here's the latest forecast.

Hudson Valley Weather reports that the region is now firmly in the crosshairs of a "significant" and possibly "major winter storm" set to arrive Sunday morning and persist into Monday.

Timing Of Storm

Snow is expected to start falling between 6 a.m. and noon on Sunday. Snow is expected to stop falling between 3 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Snowfall rates of one to two inches of snow per hour are expected during the peak of the storm.

Along with the snow, expected to be dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and travel that could become "dangerous to impossible" at times.

Hudson Valley Weather warns the event is expected to last more than 24 hours, adding to the concern for commuters and emergency crews.

Snowfall Predictions

Hudson Valley Weather is out with its first snowfall predictions. They predict 10 to 18 inches of snow across the entire region, with some spots that could approach two feet.

"Our First Look forecast is for a general 10 to 18 inches across the entire region, as wave after wave of moisture pushes into the arctic airmass in place across the Hudson Valley. There will be embedded banding of heavier snowfall, which could result in some areas approaching 2 feet of snow," Hudson Valley Weather states.

Wildcard About Forecast

A wildcard about the snow remains the storm’s evolution late Sunday night. Data now suggests a "coastal low" could strengthen and take over Sunday night, which might prolong heavy snowfall rates into Monday morning.

