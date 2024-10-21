Hudson Valley Community Mourns Sudden Loss Of Beloved Student

A Hudson Valley community is mourning the loss of a "cherished" and beloved" 9th grader.

Support services are still being made available to students in the Enlarged City School District of Middletown.

Middletown, New York Student Passes Away

Over the weekend, Middletown Superintendent Amy Creeden announced that 9th-grade student Alejandra Contreras passed away.

"With heavy hearts, we share the sorrowful news of the passing of one of our cherished 9th-grade scholars, our beloved scholar, Alejandra Contreras. This loss has left a profound impact on all of us, and during this emotional time, it is heartening to see how our community continues to come together to support one another," Creeden stated in a letter to the school community.

Creeden did not reveal the circumstances of her death.

Memorial Held at Middletown High School

A memorial was held at Middletown High School on Saturday.

"Alejandra's light and bright smile will always be cherished in our hearts, and her spirit will continue to inspire us," Creeden added.

Over 200 members of the school community came together at Middletown High School to honor and remember Alejandra by releasing pink balloons into the night sky.

In the wake of her death, the Middletown homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday was postponed.

Creeden's letter the community ensures that counseling will be made available, adding anyone in need of assistance can contact police, the Orange County Department of Mental Health or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

