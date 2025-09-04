Upstate New York Coach Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Children

A coach from the Hudson Valley learned his fate after he confessed to sexually abusing many children.

A Hudson Valley karate instructor and convicted sex offender is headed to prison.

Hudson Valley Karate Instructor Sentenced

On Wednesday, officials in Dutchess County announced that Tyler LeClerc, of Hyde Park, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“With this 10-year prison sentence, the defendant has been held accountable for his crimes. From the very beginning, our office’s approach was guided by the wishes of the victims and their families, who sought justice while sparing their children the trauma of reliving these experiences in court," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi told Hudson Valley Post.

In addition to the prison term, LeClerc will serve 10 years of post-release supervision and be subject to registration as a sex offender.

Leclerc worked as a martial arts instructor at Leclerc's Martial Arts. Leclerc's Martial Arts has six locations in Dutchess and Ulster counties

Pleaded Guilty To Multiple Crimes Against Children

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges in June, including criminal sexual acts and attempted sexual abuse against children.

LeClerc confessed on two occasions, between March 2023 and March 2024, that he engaged in oral sex with someone under the age of 17 in the Town of Lagrange and the Town of Pleasant Valley.

He also admitted between April 1, 2024, and Oct. 22, 202,4, he tried to have sexual contact with a child younger than 13.

He also confessed on four different occasions, the most recent on Feb. 3, 2025, that he "intentionally and for no legitimate purpose forcibly touched the sexual or intimate parts of two different people for his own sexual gratification."

"This outcome not only removes a predator from our community but also honors the courage of the young victims and their families who came forward. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting children and supporting survivors," Parisi added.

