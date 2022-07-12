Hudson Valley Child Found Walking Alone On Route 9W in New York

One parent has been arrested after a two-year-old walked alone on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley for 45 minutes.

On Sunday, July 10, around 3:30 p.m, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a 2-year-old child was found walking alone on State Route 9W.

Child Found Walking Alone On Route 9W in Ulster County, New York

Responding officers found the child in the area of Spaulding Lane and Route 9W in Saugerties, New York. The two-year-old was with people who called 911 after finding him walking alone on Route 9W in Ulster County.

The caller told police the child was roaming the area of Route 9W and Spaulding Lane for approximately 45 minutes. The boy was walking on Route 9W near a number of businesses and a cemetery, according to Google Maps.

Police Search For Boy's Parents in Saugerties, New York

After determining the boy was safe, police began to look for the child's parents.

"Officers canvassed the area in an attempt to locate a parent or caregiver with negative results. The child was transported to SPD Headquarters where child protective services was notified," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

While officers were continuing their investigation, the boy's father, 22-year-old Justin Tierney called police to report his 2-year-old son went missing while he was watching his son at their home on Spaulding Lane in Saugerties.

Father of Missing Ulster County, New York Boy Fell Asleep

Police determined Tierney fell asleep while watching his son.

"As a result of the police investigation, officers learned that Tierney was sleeping at the time the child reportedly left the residence. As a result, Tierney was charged and processed on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child," the Saugerties Police Department said.

Tierney was released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charge.

Boy Not Injured, Given To Mother in Hudson Valley, New York

The two-year-old was found in good health, police say. Police turned the boy over to his biological mother.

