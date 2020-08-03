Hudson Valley Child Care Provider Accused of Sexual Abusing Child

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

A child care provider in the Hudson Valley is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times.

On Friday, New York State Police in Rhinebeck in conjunction with the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center arrested Esfand Zahedi, 25, of Port Ewen for four counts of sexual abuse, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Police investigated after receiving a tip Zahedi was allegedly sexually abusing a child. A subsequent investigation found Zahedi, while employed as a private child care provider, sexually abused a child under the age of 11-years-old, police say.

Zahedi was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail or $80,000 secure bond. Zahedi is next scheduled to appear before the court on August 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

