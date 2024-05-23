Hudson Valley Car Sales Manager Fatally Hit By Car At Dealership

A Hudson Valley man is dead after being pinned by a vehicle at a Hudson Valley auto dealership.

On Monday, a source told Hudson Valley Post he heard about a fatal accident at Hudson Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Newburgh where the sales manager was accidentally run over and killed.

Fatal Accident At Hudson Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram In Newburgh, New York

On Wednesday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department confirmed the accident.

Police report a 41-year-old man was struck by a 68-year-old man who was pulling into a parking space at the Hudson Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on Route 17K.

The 68-year-old male was entering a parking space in the parking lot of Hudson Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, when the vehicle suddenly accelerated, striking a 41-year-old male who was walking directly in front of the vehicle, police say.

The impact trapped the 41-year-old male victim under the vehicle.

The vehicle continued north across St Rt 17K where it came to rest on the north side of the roadway.

The 41-year-old was taken to St Luke's Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Highland, New York Man Killed In Newburgh, New York

Police haven't released the driver or victim's name. It's unclear if the driver was a customer or an employee.

Facebook posts identified the victim as Justin Grater.

Cause Of Accident Remains Under Investigation

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. It's being investigated by the Town of Newburgh Police, Orange County District Attorney's Office and New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

