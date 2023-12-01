Hudson Valley Car Dealer Murdered Near Busy New York Mall

A Delaware man was sentenced for murdering a used car dealer in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced a man was sentenced for killing a local business owner.

Man Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For West Nyack, New York Homicide

Eric Ross, Jr., 29 of Wilmington, Delaware was sentenced to 25 years to life after he was found guilty in 2022 for murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A Rockland County jury found Ross guilty of killing Youbens Joseph, the owner of Youbs Auto Sales, located at 375 Route 59 in West Nyack.

"Five years ago Mr. Joseph was senselessly killed by the defendant after a verbal dispute about a car. The incident occurred across the street from one of the busiest malls in the Hudson Valley and left residents across Rockland County in shock and anger. The defendant will now serve a lengthy prison term for his actions," Walsh stated in a press release.

New York Man Killed Near 1 of the "Busiest Malls in Hudson Valley"

After the guilty verdict was rendered, Ross moved to set aside the verdict, the court conducted a hearing and denied his request.

"Judge Schwartz ruled the guilty verdict rendered by the jury stands and proceeded to sentencing," the Rockland County DA's Office stated in a press release.

