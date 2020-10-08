Hudson Valley Bookkeeper Stole Over $140K From Employer, Police

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of stealing over $140,000 from her job.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks in conjunction with the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, arrested 31-year-old Samantha E. Manetta of Red Hook for grand larceny in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and computer tampering in the 2nd degree, a class D felony.

The investigation determined Manetta stole over $140,000 from her former employer while working as an assistant in the office overseeing payroll and bookkeeping, police say.

Manetta is also accused of causing damage to her company's website after her employment was terminated. Police did not reveal where the Red hook woman worked.

Manetta was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Rhinebeck Court on Nov. 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Read More From Hudson Valley Post