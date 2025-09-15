Hudson River Hit With Largest Toxic Bloom In 40 Years

The Hudson River is facing its largest toxic algae bloom in decades, with officials warning everyone to avoid.

Officials are worried about the discovery of potentially harmful algae blooms.

Harmful Algal Bloom Spotted From Ulster To Dutchess Counties

Sophia Atkinson/Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Sophia Atkinson/Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. loading...

Researchers from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies are raising concerns after spotting a "massive harmful algal bloom" on the Hudson River.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Officials from it "in a large stretch from Kingston to Norrie Point in Staatsburg."

After testing, officials confirmed it as Microcystis, which is a cyanobacteria that can produce harmful toxins.

Sophia Atkinson/Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Sophia Atkinson/Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. loading...

"This is the largest cyanobacteria bloom we have seen in almost 40 years of monitoring the Hudson. Our scientists are working to understand possible causes. People and pets should avoid contact with impacted waters," Cary researchers told Hudson Valley Post.

The bloom is very dangerous for dogs, officials say.

More Harmful Algal Blooms Spotted In The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Sophia Atkinson/Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Sophia Atkinson/Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. loading...

Officials later confirmed more harmful algal blooms (HABs) in the Hudson River near Beacon, Hyde Park, Tivoli, and Hudson, as well as in the Wallkill River and Rondout Creek.

“The magnitude and extent of this cyanobacteria bloom is unprecedented, and concerning. While Microcystis is often observed in the Hudson, and sometimes produces blooms, this is by far the largest bloom we have observed,” Dr. Chris Solomon, a senior scientist and aquatic ecologist at Cary Institute, stated.

Report Algal Blooms

Officials want Hudson Valley residents to report algal bloom on the Hudson or other waterways to the NYS DEC’s Suspicious Algal Bloom Report or by email HABsInfo@dec.ny.gov.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

Keep Reading: