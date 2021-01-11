Hudson River Brickyard Trail Opens in Kingston

The greatest part about living in the Hudson Valley is the beautiful scenery. It seems as if things are always moving and changing in our area. There are companies being built, buyers looking for future home and projects in process. I always get excited when I hear about new rail trails or walking trails being made. With the growing population, it’s important to have more places for folks to head out into Mother Nature in the Hudson Valley.

As of January 7, 2021, The Hudson River Brickyard Trail is now open in Kingston, NY. This trail is actually part of the Empire State Trail with the current hours of 7am-5pm daily. The Hudson River Brickyard Trail ranges from 1.3 miles long and continues through the Town of Ulster and into the City of Kingston.

It’s super neat that the Empire State Trail will now be part of the Hudson River Brickyard trail here in the Hudson Valley. The trail is apart Quarry Waters which is known as old industrial land. This project was made possible the help of Scenic Hudson, the City of Kingston and also the Town of Ulster. The Hudson River Brickyard Trail can stretch from Hutton Brickyards located on North Street into Quarry Water Parks (Scenic Hudson) and lastly into the Town of Ulster on John Street. Keep on moving towards the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge and you’ll head even more north.

The Empire State Trail is 750 miles long throughout New York State. This trail is open to the public for anyone who hikes walks, bikes and runs. You can easily travel from the Hudson Valley to NYC and Canada, along with Buffalo to Albany.

I love being outside, getting fresh air and being in Mother Nature. The Hudson Valley offers us to chance to always explore, remain active all year long and simply, have fun.

I haven’t been on this trail next but I sure within a few weeks, I can share my experience below. Which is your favorite trail in the Hudson Valley?