Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Mac and Cheese

It’s creamy and delicious. Kids and adults all seem to love it. It’s a pretty easy dish to make and you can make it using ingredients you probably already have in your house. Sometimes you can even get it right out of a box. What is this mystery dish I’m talking about? It’s mac and cheese, of course!

Some people only need to know that they love it, but there are other people that are really interested in learning the history of mac and cheese. And what a history this popular dish has. It's been around for years, even if it wasn't always exactly what we now know as macaroni and cheese. Who knew?

Join food historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 6:30PM - 8PM for a special virtual combined cooking demonstration and talk called From Thomas Jefferson to Kraft: A History of Macaroni and Cheese. Sarah will demonstrate the making of macaroni and cheese from scratch with homemade mornay sauce, as well as discuss the evolution of the French "mother" sauces, how Thomas Jefferson became a macaroni booster, and how “Kraft Dinner” became an American staple. And all from the comfort and safety of your own home. History and recipes all at once? Sign me up.

