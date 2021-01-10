Popular Ulster County Library Returns to Curbside Service

Last month one of our local libraries made the tough decision to return to curbside service due to the increase in cases of COVID-19. Back on December 14th, the Elting Memorial Library announced that the would be adjusting their hours and returning to curbside service.

Out of concern for their staff and patrons the library decided that the curbside/window service had to go back into effect until further notice. This decision resulted in some of the services being discontinued as well. With no access to the building the use of public computers has been suspended. Also access to the interior of the library including browsing, all study spaces and in-house programs were discontinued.

The library decided they would adjust their hours as well to keep people visiting the library to a minimum. The library is now closed on Sundays. Regular library hours can now be used for pickup and drop off. If you plan to visit the library they suggest you call ahead 845-255-5030 ext 2. If your are at the library and are in need of service you are to ring the bell next to the window.

If you are participating in a virtual program the library plans to continue theses and their are available online 24/7 at eltinglibrary.org. Even though you can't actually enter the library the staff wants to ensure users of the library that they are still there for the community. They are still available to help you with your library needs.

The Elting Memorial Library is located at 93 Main Street. Business hours are now Monday through Saturday most days 10 AM to 7 PM. Tuesday and Thursday the library opens at 12 PM and it closes at 4 PM on Saturday.