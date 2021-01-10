Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in the Hudson Valley

I like to keep my Christmas tree up as long as possible. It’s so relaxing to sit there and look at the stunning lights and ornaments on the tree. On the other hand, some of us like to take the tree down after Christmas or New Years. Sometimes we can’t just put our tree outside and hope it’ll get scooped up by local garage pickup. Here are a few places that you can drop your tree off to and or wait for the date up the official pickup.

• Orange County residents have the option of bringing their real Christmas tree to any of the Orange County Transfer Stations. There are 3 stations that offer disposal in which the Christmas tree will be recycled. However, you’ll have to remove any ornaments, décor and lights from the tree before bringing it to any of these locations. To drop off your tree if only $1 and end on January 31, 2021.

Information on the transfer stations can be found below.

https://www.orangecountygov.com/425/Environmental-Facilities-Services

Orange County Government Center

255 Main Street

Goshen, New York 10924

845-291-4000

• Village of Cornwall on Hudson will be collecting Christmas trees, simply just leave them on your curbside.

https://cornwall-on-hudson.org/Departments/Public-Works

Village Hall

325 Hudson Street

Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520

845 534-4200

• Local Home Depots

Home Depot is offering the option to help recycle your Christmas tree. Many of their locations partner with a tree company to break the tree into mulch. They recommend dropping your tree off the day after Christmas and no later than mid-January.

*Be sure to call your local Home Depot’s here in the Hudson Valley to see which specific one is participating.

https://www.homedepot.com/c/ai/christmas-tree-recycling/9ba683603be9fa5395fab90c0b422bc