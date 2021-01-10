Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Hudson Valley Ghosts

Nothing says "I Love You" like a Hudson Valley Ghost Hunt.

On Saturday, February 13th, just in time for Valentine's Day, Ghost Hunt USA is hosting yet another ghost hunt at Mid Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick.

The correctional facility has been a part of shows like Ghost Nation on The Travel Channel, where professional ghost hunters explore the grounds and search for paranormal activity. In the past, they have found some seriously creepy evidence of the paranormal, like hearing voices or seeing shadows.

If you didn't know the Mid Orange Correctional Facility was first known as the New York State Training School for Boys back in the 1930s. According to Ghost Hunt USA, it's been reported that in the 50s and 60s the Training School became a "violent place." Reports of violent abuse include "forms of corporal punishment as well as stabbings and numerous attempted suicides."

With that kind of history, there is bound to be some kind of bad vibe that still lingers.

If you're interested in exploring the grounds and coming across these spirits, tickets are on sale now. The Ghost Hunt at Mid Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick will include the following:

Exclusive Access to the most haunted areas of this location.

Psychic Medium Vigil* (if psychic present).

Group Vigils With Experienced Investigators.

Lone Vigils.

Use of our equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Readers.

Free time to explore this location and to undertake your very own private vigils.

Unlimited Refreshments, Including Coffee, Bottled Water and Soda.

Selection of snacks

For more details about the Hunt and to buy your tickets visit the Ghost Hunt USA Facebook page or website.