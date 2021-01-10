Has Your Local Mall Changed Their Operating Hours for 2021?

Last week we shared with you information about the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run Middletown, (both operated by the Pyramid Corporation) about how they were changing their operating hours, effective January 2, 2021.

In case you missed it, they will now be open (based on tenant and customer feedback) 11 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Saturday and Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM.

This made us wonder, were other malls also adjusting their hours of operation, post year-end holidays?

Takeing a look around the area, here are the operating hours, according to their websites, of 2021 operating hours as of January 4, 2021:

Will the mall hours being shortened, keep you from actually getting in the car and heading there to get your shopping done? Or will you do more shopping and returns, online and through the mail?