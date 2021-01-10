Do You Actually Make a New Year’s Resolution and Stick to It?

It's that time of the year to start lying to yourself again and make a New Years' resolution. Do you actually stick to the resolution or do you do it for a week and stop?

I'll start off by saying that I absolutely never have a New Year's resolution. I don't see the point honestly. I know myself, I know that I won't stick with it. It's always the same every year. People swearing that they're going to hit the gym three times a week, they're going to stop cursing, start eating better, not be a push-over, etc.

Now, I'm not sitting here trying to be negative or bash anyone who wants to have a New Year's resolution. They just aren't my thing, but maybe it's time to change. Maybe, my New Year's resolution should be to stop being stubborn and be open to trying different things, like making a New Year's resolution.

Are there things about myself that I could change? Absolutely. Will I do anything about it? Probably not sadly. I'm the type of person that is set in my ways and like my routines, but maybe that's part of the problem. Honestly, I don't think I've ever even given myself a chance to succeed with a New Year's resolution.

A big part of never picking a resolution is that I really don't know what to do. Maybe I should just start simple and try to be a more positive person, and not sweat the small stuff. I think I just picked a resolution, that seemed painless.

