Hudson Valley Describes D.C. Events With One Word

Here are some of the words that your neighbor's are using to describe what happened.

As we all are still trying to process what exactly went down at the Capital in Washington D.C., we thought it would be somewhat therapeutic for us to all have a place to get some of our frustration off our chests.

To do that we asked the Hudson Valley, from Poughkeepsie to Kingston to Pine Bush to Middletown, give us one word to describe what happened in Washington D.C. yesterday and here are some of the responses we got from all across the Valley.

If you would like to add your "one word" to our gallery of responses, just call or text us through the Wolf app, or leave a comment on our Facebook page.