Penn Station in New York City has gotten a major upgrade.

On December 30, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station. This is the most ambitious transportation and infrastructure upgrade in New York State in decades, according to a press release. The new train hall is 255,000 square feet and transformed an over 100-year-old post office building. The project increases the existing Penn Station concourse by 50%.

The new Moynihan Train Hall is named after U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan. It opened to the public on New Year's Eve 2020. The project supported over 16,000 jobs. Take a look inside the brand new train hall at Penn Station in New York City below.