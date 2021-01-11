SBA Paycheck Protection Program Reopens Today

It's safe to say that since the coronavirus pandemic started nothing in our world has been the same. Unfortunately, each one of us has felt the impact from it one way or another. Throughout the Hudson Valley many small businesses have has to close their doors because of this and many are having a difficult time just trying to stay open. Some places have been able to get some relief through the paycheck protection program and there is some new information on it.

If you are a small business and you're struggling, there is some relief. Just a little recap, the program provides small businesses with a loan an an incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. If you want more information on this click here. Today is an important date with the program because new people in need of assistance can apply.

If a small business does borrow from this program, they could potentially be eligible for a loan forgiveness option. If the funds were used for payroll costs, business mortgage payments, rent or utilities during the 8-24 week period after disbursement. If you qualify for this you should contact your PPP lender for more information.

More specifically, if you check out the Ulster County Government Facebook page on Facebook and you're a business owner in the county, you can call (845-340-3556) for assistance or email oed@co.ulster.ny.us. Dutchess County Government page also has more information on the program as well and has more information for businesses to check out.