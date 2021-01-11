Dutchess County Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Capitol Officer

Other counties are taking part in this as well.

On his Facebook page, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro put out an announcement saying that flags in Dutchess County will be flown at half-staff on all county buildings and the county office building will be lit blue. This is to honor the fallen officer who was killed during the incident at the United States Capitol Building last week. Molinaro also mentioned that this is in coordination with Suffolk County.

According to Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone, he said,

"Today I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Brian Sicknick, a 42-year-old member of the United States Capitol police who was killed in the line of duty at the hands of the mob rioters that stormed the United States Capitol earlier this week." "The actions came following National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, in which local communities recognize our law enforcement officers throughout the nation who work tirelessly to protect and serve the residents of their communities."

Molinaro did share this post on his facebook page for the county to see. Many local officials have expressed their feelings and outrage about what happened during this incident as well.