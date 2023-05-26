How To Grab A Special 1-On-1 Meeting With Central Hudson

Hudson Valley residents can grab a special one-on-one meeting with Central Hudson to discuss the company's "flawed system" and shockingly high bills.

New York Senator Michelle Hinchey announced her office is hosting in-person, one-on-one customer service sessions with Central Hudson to help Hudson Valley residents speak with Central Hudson about its recent billing issues.

Central Hudson Billing Issues

In February 2022, Hudson Valley Post reported Central Hudson warned customers their bills are going to increase.

Central Hudson said the increase is due to increases in supply prices for both electricity and natural gas as the region navigates a colder-than-average winter and as global energy factors come into play, prompting an increase in the demand and price for energy.

Shortly after, residents were shocked to see how high their bills ended up being. One Dutchess County resident sent us her bill where she owned over $17,000 for one month.

Marc Molinaro was the Dutchess County Executive at the time. He said his residents were receiving "shocking" utility bills from Central Hudson.

"The shocking utility bills our residents are receiving adds insult to the injury from last year‘s flawed rollout of their new billing system. Central Hudson has an obligation to keep our community informed about the cost of the energy they deliver," Molinaro stated. "Too many families living paycheck to paycheck cannot bear the weight of inflation. Add to that a confusing and shocking utility bill increase and we have a recipe for disaster. Central Hudson must do better. They can do better. It’s time they provide assistance and relief to our residents.”

Then Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan later announced the New York State Public Service Commission opened an investigation into Central Hudson's customer information system implementation and billing practices.

Meetings With Central Hudson Scheduled For Hinchey's Office In Kingston, New York

The meetings will be held at Hinchey's office in Kingston, New York located a 721 Broadway.

Appointments are being scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Appointments are limited, but as of early Friday morning appointments were still available. CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment, or join the waitlist.

