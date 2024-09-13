How To Fly From Hudson Valley, New York To European Hotspots For Just $2

If you're planning a European vacation from the Hudson Valley you might want to book ASAP!

That's because "low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY announced its lowest flight deal yet."

PLAY Airlines: Kids Fly For Just $2

This week, PLAY Airlines announced it's making kid's fares "fun-size." For a limited time, a child's ticket will cost just $2 when their parents or guardians book a round-trip flight to Europe.

"Planning a family vacation? Flying with the whole family can be an expensive journey but with our special children's deal, the kids are alright. We offer children's fares for just $2 + taxes so you can PLAY more at our many family-friendly destinations in Europe," PLAY states.

Flights From Stewart Airport To Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, and Liverpool.

The deal is live now but only runs through Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The $2 deal includes flights from New York Stewart International Airport to destinations like Amsterdam, Ireland, Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and London.

"European vacations aren’t always within reach for American families, but PLAY’s low fares and $2 flights for kids are an amazing opportunity to bring entire families to Europe for the first time or experience new destinations," PLAY told Hudson Valley Post.

The lower fare is only valid for the cheapest leg of the flight.

While you must purchase tickets by Sept. 17 the flights must be scheduled for September 29 - October 6 & October 8 - October 20 & October 22 - November 3 & November 5 - December 15, 2024, according to PLAY.

PLAY flies from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including:

