How to Donate & Help HV Kids Go on a Shopping Spree With a Local Police Officer

We want to make sure kids in the Hudson Valley have an unbelievable holiday this year but we need your help.

Shop with a Cop is back for the fourth year in a row. We know it's been tough year but even the smallest donation can help ensure that kids in the Hudson Valley will have an awesome holiday season.

WRRV's Shop with a Cop is back and despite the pandemic we are still going to do what we do best around Christmas time. We're handing out gift cards to unsuspecting kids and sending them on a shopping spree at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

With many New York residents out of work and financial assistance drying up it, many families might have to prepare for a lighter Christmas. As of September, New York State's unemployment rate was almost at 10% according to the Department of Labor. The sad fact is that more families than ever in the Hudson Valley may be struggling this holiday season. WRRV has teamed up with local law enforcement and a few businesses in the area to make sure that kids in the Hudson Valley will not have an empty stocking this year.

With support from officers in the Town of Poughkeepsie, Kent, City of Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Wappingers, Hyde Park and the NY State Police and of course Boutique Wine & Spirits along with Sherwood Tile we'd like to give kids a unique and special holiday experience. A week before Christmas, children will be selected at random and will able to pick out presents with local law enforcement officers from all over the Hudson Valley.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in-person fundraising has been limited this year.

Now until December 7, we’ll be raising funds with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Benevolent Association.

If you would like to donate and help funds can be sent directly to the Town of Poughkeepsie PBA or to the WRRV studios at 2 Pendell Rd, Poughkeepsie NY, 12601.

PLEASE MAKE ALL CHECKS PAYABLE TO THE THE TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE PBA.