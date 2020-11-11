Cuomo: New Rules for Restaurants, Bars, Gatherings in New York

Gov. Cuomo says "COVID is getting worse by the day" while issuing new COVID-19 rules that New Yorkers must follow for restaurants, bars and private home gatherings.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the test positivity rate in the focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.96 percent. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.58%. Total hospitalizations across the state are up to 1,628.

Cuomo then announced New York State is taking action to try to slow the spread in response to rising COVID numbers. Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10 p.m. Gyms must also close at 10 p.m.

"COVID is getting worse by the day. All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously," Cuomo said.

The new statewide rules for any establishment with a state liquor license and gyms go into effect on Friday at 10 p.m., Cuomo added.

Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go, he noted.

Cuomo also announced the state is limiting indoor gatherings at a private home to 10 people. That new rule also goes into effect at 10 p.m. on Friday.

"New York follows the science," Cuomo said. "We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.

The limit is being implemented due to the recent prevalence of COVID spread resulting from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties, officials say. These gatherings have become a major cause of cluster activity across the state, according to Cuomo.

The new measure brings New York State in line with neighboring states including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.