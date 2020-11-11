A Fireball Allegedly Landed in Poughkeepsie Over the Weekend

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a fireball? Apparently, a fireball did indeed cut across the Hudson Valley night sky this weekend.

According to several news outlets and eyewitnesses, a "huge" fireball had zipped through the sky around 7:22 pm Sunday night, November 8th. It was seen across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

American Meteor Society, a website that collects information about meteors around the globe, reported that they recieved over 200 calls about said fireball.

AMSMetoers believes that the fireball's trajectory had it landing in Poughkeepsie. They shared on their website the following:

While this event is still under investigation, the preliminary trajectory computed based on all the reports submitted to the AMS so far shows that the fireball was traveling from East to West and ended its visible flight somewhere sought of Poughkeepsie, NY.

This is what the fireball looked like from Pennsylvania:

Here's some dashcam footage of the fireball from the New Jersey area:

The Gothamist followed the fireball through Twitter, where New York City bouroughs lit up their timeline with tweets like the following from user Ryan K who tweeted "Saw it in Downtown BK, was highly alarmed we were being bombed. It was huge."

AMSMeteors explains that these meteors "of fireball magnitude" occur daily, however they usually happen over the oceans and are "masked by daylight."

They also say "the brighter the fireball, the more rare is the event."

I'm no scientist, but that was a pretty brigh meteor/fireball. We'll go ahead and call it a rare event in the Hudson Valley for sure.

While we wait to get a final answer from the report, we want to know if you saw anything funky in the sky on Sunday night, November 9th. If you caught it on camera let us know!

Where could this meteor have landed? Maybe a Hudson Valley hiker will come across it one of these days.