Hudson Valley Will See Lunar Eclipse, 2 Meteor Showers This Month

We should have known that we would have a lot to look forward to in November.

On Saturday, October 31st, 2020, also known as Halloween, we experienced a full blue moon in the night sky. What's so special about that? Well, we won't be seeing another one like that for at least 39 years.

But don't fret, there are still some fascinating things happening across the night sky in the Hudson Valley.

ABC7 NY has shared a list of "2020 Celestial Events" for the month of November. According to their report, we'll be experiencing meteor showers and a lunar eclipse.

Plan out your stargazing accordingly next week. ABC, with information from AccuWeather, is stating that on November 11th to November 12th, 2020 we will experience the Northern Taurid meteor shower. The Northern Taurid meteor shower is known for its slow and bright fireballs, only producing 5 meteors per hour.

From November 16th to the 17th will be the Leonid meteor shower. The Leonid meteor shower moves a little faster as it produces 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

Rounding out the month on November 30th, 2020, the moon might appear to be a little darker. That's because it will be going through a penumbral lunar eclipse. Earthsky.org explains that a penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the "outer shadow of Earth – the penumbra – falls on the moon’s face."

Those who don't know a penumbral lunar eclipse is taking place probably wouldn't notice the slight shade on the moon. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Australia and most of Asia.

Let's hope for clear Hudson Valley skies for our November stargazers.