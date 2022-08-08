Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event

Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe.

Here is one of those events that will give you a chance to try whiskey's, bourbons, and bar-b-que, plus music to help raise money for a Hudson Valley Veteran's Organization.

What is the event, who does it benefit and how can you get tickets?

The organization that is holding this event, is the Veteran's Sportsmen Organization which is located at VFW Post 170, 1 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie NY. The whiskey's that are going to be featured this day also have Veteran's ties. All of the items that are going to be sampled that day are either from veteran owned distilleries, (like Hudson Valley Distillers) or from New York Distilleries.

What are some of the cool distilleries that will be sampled that day?

I love whiskey, especially bourbons and American blends so when I saw the list of distilleries that were going to be participating, I as a bourbon nut got excited. Some of the interesting samples poured that day will be poured by Coopers Daughters, I hope they bring their Black Walnut Bourbon. Hudson Valley Distillers, I hope that they bring their Red Hook Rye and their "Jacked Up Sidecar." While there are quite a few places bringing samples, make sure to check out Bardstown Bourbon Company, and anything that they bring. While I haven't tried anything of theirs yet, they are very up and coming and creating a huge amount of buzz for their products.

When is the event and how can you get tickets?

The charity event will be held on September 24, 2022 from 1 pm to 6 pm. Tickets start at $50, with different levels of ticket offerings. Hats off to this group because they are raising money for Veterans programs and they also have a non-drinker ticket, which goes for $20. It is always great to be able to enjoy an event with the friend who doesn't drink but also doesn't mind being the DD. I truly wish that more events would do this.

If you are interested in bourbons, here are a few more to check out

