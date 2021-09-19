Big Scrabble Tournament in the NY Town it Was Invented In

Fancy your self a wordsmith? Does your family get into heated Scrabble games so argumentative and smack talking that we had to limit the games to once per year and I refused to play against my Mom.

Seriously. I don't know how she did it, but that woman could clean up at Scrabble. I personally think that she knew enough of the official rules and she had to have memorized the two, three and four letter words that no one else knew. Enough about that.

Scrabble was invented in Poughkeepsie. Yep, Poughkeepsie, New York, not Poughkeepsie Arkansas. So shouldn't there be a Scrabble tournament in this Hudson Valley town?

There is a tournament taking place on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, 1168 Route 55, Lagrangeville. There will be teams of two and you can register for Competitive Play or Friendly Play.

This year there are options to have dinner delivered while you play, and two other contests that will be taking place for Scrabble enthusiasts, The 'Scrabble Themed Baking Contest' and the 'Best Board Photo Contest.'

It is awesome to see some levity among the contestants and organizers. If you are an enthusiast, but don't want to enter into the competition, never fear you are invited to come by during the tournament to bid on the silent auction items and raffles.

I know that my mom will be there in spirit, which is good for the contestants because she won't be there to win all the prizes. Best of luck to the competitors and the spectators. Please, no punches and remember to bring your mask as you will need it to enter this event.

