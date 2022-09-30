Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began

Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!

Wait, what? That is just my family. Ok, got it. Have you ever thought about entering a Scrabble tournament? How about one in the city or town that Scrabble actually began in?

Where was Scrabble created? Who invented it?

Scrabble was invented in Poughkeepsie New York in the early 1930s by an architect named Alfred Mosher Butts. Was it originally called Scrabble? No, it was called Criss Cross Words, until 1948 when it was trademarked.

Did the creator of this board game ever think that millions of people would be playing this game and in many countries too? 

Where is the tournament where you can show off your Scrabble skills?

The Scrabble tournament (which usually takes place every year) will take place on October 20, 2022, at the Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, 1168 Route 55 in Lagrangeville New York. Don't stress, you can register as a team or as an individual. The cost to register is just $30, per person. For more information, click here. 

Since Scrabble was invented in Poughkeepsie New York, here are a few more things that you might not know were invented in the Hudson Valley Region of New York State

The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area.

