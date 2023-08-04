7 Friend Worthy Experiences For August in the Hudson Valley NY

Looking to spend some time with friends or family this month, but not sure about what you should do, or where you should go? Here are a few suggestions of things taking place this month here in the Hudson Valley:

Select weekends during the month of August, they are holding their Strawberry & Chocolate Festival & Wine Tasting

Head to this winery for one of their food truck Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, plus you can sip and sample their great wines.

Photo by Ales Maze on Unsplash Photo by Ales Maze on Unsplash loading...

Every August this winery has amazing Sangria Festival Weekends. If you were ever thinking about going to a place for their Sangria, wine sampling along with music and good times, this is definitely the place.

Grab your friends and head to this great distillery to sip some artisan craft whiskies and spirits. Plus you can try a few cocktails that are made with their fine spirits. Plus while you are in Beacon, you can visit some of the local cafe's, restaurants or DIA Beacon, a museum.

Richard_Lawrence_Photo Richard_Lawrence_Photo loading...

Have you ever been indoor rock climbing? Grab your friends and take a rock climbing class or maybe even a lesson. Then grab a bit to eat at Bubbakoos, and a coffee at Dunkin Donuts. Want a bit more upscale restaurant Crew Restaurant is across the street.

Need to get a few laughs in with friends, maybe a few adult beverages? Take in a comedy show. Each weekend in August you can take in a performance, either on Friday or Saturday.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Comedy Central Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Comedy Central loading...

Include on your calendar of events a trip to the Fair, it is taking place August 22 through 27. 2023. This is a traditional county fair, with the animals, the music performances and of course the food.

Splash Into 7 New York State Water Parks This Summer What an easy way to beat the heat! You have to see what New York families are saying about their favorite water parks on Google Reviews.

Majestic Upstate New York Castle Home on Market For $1.9 Million