7 Friend Worthy Experiences For August in the Hudson Valley NY
Looking to spend some time with friends or family this month, but not sure about what you should do, or where you should go? Here are a few suggestions of things taking place this month here in the Hudson Valley:
Baldwin Vineyards, Pine Bush, NY
Select weekends during the month of August, they are holding their Strawberry & Chocolate Festival & Wine Tasting
Millbrook Winery, Millbrook NY
Head to this winery for one of their food truck Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, plus you can sip and sample their great wines.
Benmarl Winery Marlboro NY
Every August this winery has amazing Sangria Festival Weekends. If you were ever thinking about going to a place for their Sangria, wine sampling along with music and good times, this is definitely the place.
READ MORE: Great things to do in the Hudson Valley
Denning's Point Distillery, Beacon NY
Grab your friends and head to this great distillery to sip some artisan craft whiskies and spirits. Plus you can try a few cocktails that are made with their fine spirits. Plus while you are in Beacon, you can visit some of the local cafe's, restaurants or DIA Beacon, a museum.
The Gravity Vault, Poughkeepsie NY
Have you ever been indoor rock climbing? Grab your friends and take a rock climbing class or maybe even a lesson. Then grab a bit to eat at Bubbakoos, and a coffee at Dunkin Donuts. Want a bit more upscale restaurant Crew Restaurant is across the street.
Laugh It Up Comedy Club, Poughkeepsie NY
Need to get a few laughs in with friends, maybe a few adult beverages? Take in a comedy show. Each weekend in August you can take in a performance, either on Friday or Saturday.
Dutchess County Fair, Rhinebeck NY
Include on your calendar of events a trip to the Fair, it is taking place August 22 through 27. 2023. This is a traditional county fair, with the animals, the music performances and of course the food.