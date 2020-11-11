Hudson Valley Politician Considered For Biden Administration Post

A Hudson Valley politician is reportedly being considered for a position in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hudson Valley Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado is the projected winner in his bid to be reelected to the 19th Congressional District. Delgado leads his Republican opponent, Kyle Van De Water, by over 7,000 votes with all districts reporting, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

However, the 19th District representative may soon have a different job. The New York Post reports President-Elect Joe Biden is considering Delgado for a spot in his administration.

Biden is looking at 20 lawmakers serving in the House of Representatives and 10 in the Senate, according to the New York Post. Five from New York are on Biden's list, including Delgado.

Biden and the Hudson Valley Rep. do have history. In 2018, former Vice President Biden attended and spoke at a campaign rally for Delgado in Kingston when Delgado was running for his New York congressional seat. Delgado's 2020 reelection website states President Barack Obama and Biden both endorsed Delgado.

"Congratulations to the President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on a historic win. Now is the time to come together and unite around our shared values and common purpose. The journey to perfect our union remains paramount," Delgado wrote on Facebook after Biden was named the projected winner.

It's unclear what position Delgado is being considered for. Biden's transition team says whoever gets picked must have a history of bipartisanship.