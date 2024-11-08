How The Hudson Valley Is Improving First Responder’s Lives

Hudson Valley residents can make a real impact on the lives of first responders in New York State.

Four years ago, Frank Voce, a Hudson Valley resident, and police officer founded Reps For Responders to prevent a first responders suicide and help with battles against depression, addiction, PTSD, addiction and more.

Reps For Responders Improving First Responder's Lives

“We are focused on equipping first responders with the knowledge and skills they need to live healthier, longer lives through increased resiliency, better health habits and fellowship,” Voce said in a letter sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Because of the “potentially traumatizing events” at work, on top of the stress in their daily lives, first responders are more likely to self-medicate with substances or die by suicide rather than reach out for help, officials say.

“We are spreading awareness about mental health in the first responder community and encouraging our target population to seek support now,” Voce adds.

Programs Promote Four Ways To Recover

Preventive programs promote four ways to recover.

Physical activity Proper nutrition Social connection via peer support A variety of clinical treatment modalities provided by mental health professionals who specialize in working with trauma, substance use disorder, and first responders.

Weekly Support Groups, Sponsored Gym Memberships

Reps For Responders also hosts a weekly support group chat where first responders from around the country connect to discuss several mental health topics.

First responders who are looking to get back into or start their fitness journey can receive up to 3-months of a sponsored gym membership

“Our offerings are available free of charge to Police, EMS, EMT, Fire, Corrections, Military and Nurses, active or retired, whether they are looking to connect with peers at our weekly ResponderTalk meeting or community fitness events, are determined to make healthy changes by engaging with one of our Health Coaches, need clinical support from one of our partnered mental health professionals, or are re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol by working with one of our Recovery Coaches,” Voce said.

Reps For Responders Movember Movement

This month, Reps for Responders is hosting a No Shave November virtual fundraiser. Non-first responders looking to donate at least $25 will be entered into a pool to win a Reps For Responders t-shirt.

First responders (active or retired) who donate $25 or more are entered into a pool to win a Reps for Responders hat.

Two winners will be selected for each.

Donate Options

