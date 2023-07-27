‘Hope’ Helps Save Life, Create Lives And Save Others In New York State

A near tragedy on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge transformed into a miracle that's going to save many lives in the Hudson Valley.

Chris Jolicoeur stood on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge one night in October 2018. He was ready to end his life.

Suicide Attempt On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

It wasn't the first time he thought of attempting suicide, but he was ready to end his life because he felt it was his "only choice."

Jolicoeur is confident he would have successfully committed suicide if it wasn't for the actions of Dutchess County Sheriff Deputy Alonzo Montanya.

"I met him on that bridge that night but it wasn’t the first time I tried to end my life, the night I chose to end it on the bridge I thought it was my only choice, but he saved me," Jolicoeur told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

"The night I met Chris on the Hamilton-Fish Bridge, I saw a person struggling with life crisis. As I learned what was going on and heard Chris talk about his situation, I couldn’t help but feel a connection to his story. I had lived part of it years before," Montanya said. "There were many four-letter words that crossed my mind while we made efforts to help de-escalate Chris. The one I kept clinging to was HOPE. Chris was literally on the edge of a utility ladder, outside the roadway of the bridge, over the water. Any slip or trip could cost him everything and as I watched hope fade from his face, I knew I had to let him know he wasn’t alone or we were going to lose him."

Life-Saving Connection On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Alonzo connected with Chris by sharing his story. He "wasn't perfect, either."

"I told Chris how years prior I had been going through a divorce and at the same time lost a close family member to a heroin overdose. I told him I wasn’t perfect either, because ultimately a guy that was supposed to have all life’s answers for everyone else, failed to navigate his own hardships. I let people down in the process, as I was arrested for a DWI," Montanya told Hudson Valley Post. " In that time, I had to navigate my arrest, my divorce, and my job (which I ultimately walked away from). I told Chris that no matter how difficult the situation was, I made it clear to myself that this would not be the moment in life that defined who I was."

Alonzo also informed Chris that if he didn't accept his mistakes and learn from them, he wouldn't be standing in front of Chris, trying to save his life.

"Chris needed to know he wasn’t alone and that there was HOPE," Montanya said. "Chris was literally on the edge of a utility ladder, outside the roadway of the bridge, over the water. Any slip or trip could cost him everything and as I watched hope fade from his face, I knew I had to let him know he wasn’t alone or we were going to lose him."

Alonzo also shared with Chris that he too could get a "second chance in life," as he did when he started working for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

"I made it clear to Chris that part of my second chance was getting to help people like him and let him know there is always HOPE, you just have to be willing to work for it. In hearing this story, Chris’s demeanor changed and we were bonded from then on," he added.

After several hours Alonzo along with other Dutchess County Sheriff Deputies and members of the City of Beacon Police Department were successfully able to resolve Chris’s life crisis and get him down.

New Life Thanks To Live Saving Efforts

Soon after, Chris met his fiancé and they gave birth to a girl.

"I thought about giving up, but because of him I have a fiancé, a daughter, a house, closer to my family and I found a love in cooking and food. He means the world to me because," Jolicoeur said. "He is me, he’s my daughter he’s my legacy and his and it hopefully will never end because I hope I have grandchildren and they have children. It’s all because of that night on that bridge. He is the blood in my veins."

Their interaction on the bridge saved Jolicoeur's life, created life, and is now helping save others.

His fiancé is now pregnant with their second child. All thanks to the right officer answering the call on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Alonzo checked in on Chris a few times but then they lost contact.

"It’s tough in police work to maintain personal connections with people that we meet in a short moment of time," Montanya said.

They lost contact until "fate" intervened, again. Turns out a childhood friend of Alonzo was a softball teammate with Chris. He helped the two reconnect.

"Fate" Helps Two To Reconnect In Hudson Valley

The two became friends and are now using their friendship to help save more lives.

"Our situation is a little unusual because having a relationship is not common practice," Jolicoeur said. "Our message is simple everything matters."

Chris became a suicide prevention advocate and together they have started to share their story to teach law enforcement how to help people dealing with mental health issues or day-to-day struggles.

"There is no doubt that Chris has been making the best of his second chance," Montanya added. "Chris is a beacon of HOPE and an inspiration to those in need. He knows not every day will be easy, but he now has the tools and supports to remain strong."

Friendship Is Helping Save More Lives In New York State

About two months ago the pair had their first full presentation, training new Dutchess County police recruits about substance abuse and mental health. Chris received a standing ovation.

"We are lucky to still have Chris here and seeing him receive a standing ovation in the first presentation we did, was one of the most inspiring moments I have been blessed to see," Montanya added.

During the presentation, Chris helped teach a portion of crisis intervention training, which is now a mandated requirement for recruits in the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Jolicoeur and Montanya plan to continue to spread their message of "hope."

They will continue to share their story in Dutchess County and hope to expand to other police departments across the Hudson Valley, New York State and the country.

Police Departments and mental health agencies are encouraged to email Christ at christopherLjolicoeur@gmail.com to set up a presentation.

Montanya remains a member of the DCSO crisis negotiations unit, which the Sheriff's Office uses for people in a severe life crisis. He's now training to run the 2023 Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 8 to raise awareness of first responder suicide.

If you are dealing with a severe life crisis call Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text "Got5" to 741-741.

