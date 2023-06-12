What Is Happening at The Hoot Owl in Pine Bush, New York?

The first time I ever heard of the restaurant called the Hoot Owl was when I drove by it on my way to see a house for sale in Pine Bush back in 2003. At that time it looked like a good old neighborhood bar. Apparently, it closed down in 2013 after achieving an "infamous reputation."

Fast forward to 2017 when The latest owners of the Hoot Owl Sabeen and Arif set out to bring it back to life which they did successfully. The actual building according to the Hoot Owl Restaurant's website has a colorful past.

Hoot Owl Restaurant in Pine Bush, New York

Built in 1856 it was a post office, the general store and rumor has it at one time a local brothel. Then in 1957, it became Herb's Hoot Owl which led to its run as a neighborhood watering hole. It closed in 2013 but then Arif and Sabeen brought it back to life in 2017. They brought the community back to the Hoot Owl with great food, live entertainment even annual owl outings.

New Owners Announced for the Hoot Owl Restaurant in Pine Bush, New York

So what is in store for the Hoot Owl in 2023? The current owners made the announcement last week that new owners have been found and the plan is to turn over the key by July. In a social media post, they broke the news that they will be closed for a break and then re-opening for the Hoot Owl Garage Sale on Sunday, June 25th from 12 PM to 6 PM.

as you may know, we have been in the process of selling the Hoot Owl. And it looks like we have found the perfect couple to take over. In preparation for the handover, we will be taking a short break for the next few weeks ...... We have shifted the planned date of our Hoot Owl Garage Sale to Sunday June 25th, Noon - 6PM. We will have tools, kitchen stuff, hardware, glassware, housewares, and some other treasures for sale! And you can drink booze while looking at all the cool stuff. (via Facebook Hoot Owl Restaurant)

According to the Hoot Owl's Facebook post announcing the change Arif and Sabeen say they have found the perfect couple to take over and they have also posted answers to frequently asked questions from their loyal customers. When asked when the new owners will take over the answer was most likely July.

Other information that was posted on Facebook to answer people's questions included that the reason for selling was life is short, they accomplished their goal and their work at the Hoot Owl was done. The current chef is moving on as well to Mama Roux in Newburgh and for other staff they may stay on with the new owners.

