Help Needed: 13 Shot, Stabbed or Hit By Cars In Upstate New York

Police from Upstate New York are asking for help following a wild incident where at least 13 people were shot, stabbed, or hit by cars.

13 Shot, Stabbed Or Hit By Cars In Syracuse, New York

Syracuse police responded to reports of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Davis Street and Massena Street.

Police believe hundreds were partying in the area Saturday night.

Arriving officers found hundreds gathered in the area, with at least 13 injured.

According to police, four people were shot, four others were hit by cars, and five people were stabbed.

The four people were hit by cars that were fleeing the scene after shots were fired, according to Syracuse Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski.

All 13 are expected to survive.

Investigation Ongoing In Syracuse

As of this writing, officers haven't announced if there were any arrests or if they have identified any suspect or suspects.

“The investigation is very active and ongoing,” Malinowski said, according to CNN.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5200.

