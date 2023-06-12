If we told you ten years ago that the Newburgh Mall would become home to both a casino and a branch of a local library, you would have probably laughed at us.

Come early fall 2023, a now vacant portion of the Newburgh Mall will become home to the town branch of the Newburgh Free Library after their 'departure' in late 2022 - but not without mixed reviews from the community.

Town Branch Mall Location of Newburgh Free Library Closes, Fall 2022

In advance of the December 2022 opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley at the Newburgh Mall, the Newburgh Free Library's Town Branch 'campus' was essentially given the boot from their mall home.

Effective November 23, 2022, the Newburgh Town Branch Library closed their mall location doors for good after not having the necessary funding to relocate to an alternate location in the mall, but it seems like now, all of that has changed.

It was alleged that Newburgh Mall management informed the team that they would need to vacate their previous location in order to make room for the casino.

Newburgh Mall to Become Home to Newburgh Free Library Town Branch

A social media announcement earlier this week has garnered a great deal of attention, and naturally, both positive and negative feedback, regarding the Town Branch of the library returning to the mall.

The Newburgh Free Library Town Branch will be returning to their 'old home,' the Newburgh Mall, but in a new location, with an anticipated opening this fall.

We will be heading back to the Newburgh Mall to a larger (3600 sq ft) space in the former Art and Frame shop on the other end of the mall two doors down from the pizza place and by Office Depot.

Renovations are necessary prior to the fall opening, and the library reported that their new lease begins on July 1 with the first three months 'comped' in order to get those done.

While many people that commented on the social media post shared their excitement about the library's return to the mall, there were also concerns and negative comments from community members regarding the relocation and renovation costs. Others questioned the viability of the move to the mall given the casino goers and the fact that it is 'not quite an overwhelmingly family atmosphere.'

The Main Library, located at 124 Grand Street in the city of Newburgh has, and will continue to serve the community.

