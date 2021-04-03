Hudson Valley Library Offers Hiking Kit Rentals

It seems like 2020 was the year to get out and explore the Hudson Valley, mostly because there really wasn't much to do because of the world wide pandemic.

Looking at the glass half full, we were lucky living in the Hudson Valley. We have so many trails and hiking spots with different difficulty levels, which make it the perfect spot for hikers new and old.

If you or your family are looking to get in on the Hudson Valley hiking fun, one library has created the perfect beginners packet.

The Newburgh Free Library shared on their Facebook page that they are offering "Hiking Kits."

According to the post each hiking kit, which comes in an orange backpack, contains the following:

LED Flashlight with Batteries

Compass

50 Hikes in the Lower Hudson Valley

Emergency Thermal Blanket

First Aid Kit, Binoculars (with carrying case)

Shawangunk, Harriman Bear Mountain and West Hudson Trail Maps.

The hiking kits are available to rent for 7 days at a time (with a $10 a day late fee) at the Newburgh Free Library's main building and Town Branch.

Spring is finally here in the Hudson Valley and there's no better time to get out and about in the great outdoors.

Hudson Valley Trail Reports reported that in 2020, Hudson Valley trails were visited twice the number as the year prior.

If you're a hiker, what's the first hike you would recommend to a beginner? From Beacon, to Woodstock, to Catskill and New Paltz, the hiking opportunities are endless here in the Hudson Valley.

