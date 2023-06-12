PD: Upstate New York Man Sexually Abused Child, More Victims Possible

Police allege this man sexually abused a child and think there may be more children victims.

Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Upstate New York man was arrested over allegations of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old.

State Police Catskill arrested an East Durham man on sexual assault charges

The New York State Police Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Ball of East Durham, New York on Friday. Troopers worked with Greene County Child Protective Services and launched an investigation into an allegation of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than eleven years old, police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of Ball. Ball was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not say how their investigation led to Ball's arrest. He was sent to Greene County Jail pending arraignment in Green County Court later on Monday, June 12.

New York State Police shared Ball's mug shot because troopers believe there could be more victims. Police hope any additional victims come forward with more information.

"Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Kenneth Ball or knows of someone who may have been a victim are asked to call the State Police at Catskill 518-622-8600," New York State Police said in a press release.

