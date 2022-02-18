Poughkeepsie Police Need Help As They Investigate Homicide
Can you help the police? Police are in need of help as they investigate a fatal shooting in the Hudson Valley.
The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department needs your help. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help as they investigate a homicide in the City of Poughkeepsie.
A fatal shooting occurred Thursday morning in a two-family home on Gifford Avenue, police say. That’s where cops found a 37-year-old man who later died from gunshot wounds.
The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is investigating a homicide at 49 Gifford Avenue which was reported at approximately 10:29 am on February 17.
Arriving officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The male gunshot victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department did not release the man's name.
As of this writing, no arrests have been made in this fatal shooting. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.