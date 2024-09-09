A rare EGOT winner passed away in his Hudson Valley home at the age of 93.

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor known for his deep, resonant voice and commanding presence, has died at the age of 93.

2015 American Theatre Wing's Gala Getty Images loading...

Jones is among a rare group of select entertainers to win an EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Jones was born in Mississippi in 1931. Incredibly the legendary voice actor overcame a childhood stutter to become one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood.

His career spans over seven decades, with iconic roles in Star Wars as the voice of Darth Vader and The Lion King as Mufasa. Jones was featured in hit films like "Field of Dreams," "The Sandlot, "The Hunt for Red October," "The Great White Hope," Coming to America,” “Conan the Barbarian.”

Despite his fame, Jones led a peaceful life in Pawling, New York.

Pawling Google Images loading...

James died on Monday morning, September 9th, at his home in Pawling, New York, according to his representatives.

Jones moved to Dutchess County in the 1970s and has called the area home ever since. He's expressed his love and deep connection to Pawling in interviews and public appearances over the years.

His children attended The Poughkeepsie Day School.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

He voiced commercials for the school and was very active in helping with school fundraisers.

"Most actors come into this region to hide, and God bless 'em, they should,'' Jones told the New York Times about the Poughkeepsie school in 1999. "They have that right. But I do what I can and I do it locally, and I do it because it is the world my son is growing up in."

He also donated and helped raise funds for improvements around the school.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

The school's theater was named after him after he made a generous contribution to help it get built.

James also visited the Townsquare Media Hudson Valley (home to WPDH, WRRV, The Wolf and 94.3 Lite) to record commercials. He even graciously stopped to pose for a picture with former WRRV Program Director Simon Dunn.

Simon's Archives Simon's Archives loading...

James loved living in the area. He often mentioned how the Hudson Valley helped him find balance and peace away from his hectic acting career.

