The Hudson Valley’s Favorite Hockey Hangouts – Where to Watch the Game

If you aren't lucky enough to be at the big game at the Garden and don't necessarily want to travel to the city to check out one of the viewing parties, where will you be watching hockey here in the Hudson Valley? Side note, the fan girl in me would have passed out if some of my favorite Rangers, especially from the '94 team, showed up while I was at a watch party.

There's just something about experiencing playoff hockey surrounded by fellow fans; the camaraderie, a cold drink in hand, it just makes the experience that much better.

I have to admit, watching the game just hasn't been the same since one of my favorite local spots closed their doors, I'm obviously talking about Michael's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Fishkill. With that in mind I took my quest for a new spot to watch my Rangers, and here's what you came up with. Let's start with the locally owned businesses for the big games:

Newburgh Brewing Company -S Colden St, Newburgh

They're pretty big Rangers fans at Newburgh Brewing, so no surprise they made our list of places to go to catch the game. Cold beers flowing, plus other drink choices, and a great taproom menu of game-day appropriate foods.

McGillicuddy's - Main Street, New Paltz

Plenty of tables to spread out at, and a large bar to grab a seat (and be close to the drinks) at this New Paltz pick. They're well-known for their wings, which make for a perfect game-day snack, just don't rub any of the sauce on your expensive jersey...

The Derby - Poughkeepsie

A Poughkeepsie staple that came in highly recommended from locals to relax and take in the game solo, or with a group. Perfect menu, especially when it comes to the starters, to go with your drink of choice for the big game.

Pizza E Birra - Rt. 211, Middletown, Main Street, Poughkeepsie

One Orange County location and one in Dutchess County makes this a prime choice for a larger span of the Hudson Valley area. Their menu is pretty big, giving you plenty of options, pizza and otherwise, to snack on during the game, plus they have a great cocktail menu as well.

Mill House Brewing - Mill Street, Poughkeepsie

Another highly recommended Poughkeepsie spot with a unique cocktail menu and plenty of beer choices, too, plus that menu has something for everyone. They've got that giant two-sided bar for optimal viewing, what more could you ask for?

Local Chains Who Do Game-Day Right

Obviously, there are a number of chains that are always an option for catching the game. These spots came in as fan favorites here in the Hudson Valley:

Buffalo Wild Wings (Wappingers, Newburgh)

Chili's (Newburgh, Poughkeepsie)

Applebees (Brewster, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Mohegan Lake, Middletown)

TGIFridays (Central Valley, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie)

Did we miss your favorite spot? You can let us know below:

Wherever you decide to catch the game, a locally owned small business, a big chain, or even in the comfort of your home in your jammies (thanks to my mom for submitting that suggestion on our Instagram post), there's that one important thing we all have in common....especially right now, and that is 'no quit in ny' - #LGR

