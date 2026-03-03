Hochul: President Trump Illegally Stole $13.5 Billion From New Yorkers

A number of small business owners and farmers from New York are highlighting challenges they are facing when it comes to tariffs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets With New York Business Owners, Farmers Over Tariffs

Small business owners and farmers sat down with Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday to talk about layoffs they have had to make, businesses they have lost with other countries, and the uncertainty the tariffs bring.

“Our small business owners and farmers are the backbone of New York’s economy, and they’ve shouldered the burden of the Trump administration’s reckless and illegal tariffs,” Hochul said after the meeting.

Hochul: White House Owes New Yorkers $13.5 Billion

Hochul says the White House owes New Yorker $13.5 billion after the Supreme Court overturned most of President Trump's tariffs. She says that money should be refunded to New York households.

She adds that the money was "illegally taken from New Yorkers."

New York State estimates the average New York household paid over $1,7000 in added costs due to tariffs since they went into effect last year.

“I am honored to hear directly from those most impacted by the economic turmoil of the past year. Their stories make clear just how imperative it is that the federal government refund the $13.5 billion taken from New Yorkers, Hochul added.

Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Plea To Delay Tariff Refunds

In related news, on Monday, a federal appeals court rejected a Trump administration request to delay issuing tariff refunds after the Supreme Court ruled last month that most of President Trump's global tariffs are illegal.

The White House wanted at least 90 days to try to find a political solution.

The Supreme Court decision ushered in numerous lawsuits seeking refunds from companies, including FedEx and Costco.

Monday's ruling lets the process begin now. It's unclear how this impacts New Yorkers directly.

