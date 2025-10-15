Record-Breaking $90 Million Upstate New York Estate Sparks Frenzy

A historic 2,150-acre Hudson Valley estate just hit the market for $90 million, five times higher than any previous home sale in the region.

It’s not every day you see a $90 million “For Sale” sign in Upstate New York, but that’s exactly what’s turning heads in Columbia County.

The New York Post says Upstate New York is "finally having its ultra-luxury moment."

Home In Columbia County Is For Sale For $90 Million

Mill Farm, a 2,150-acre horse estate in the hamlet of Ancramdale, just hit the market for an asking price that’s nearly five times higher than any home ever sold in the Hudson Valley.

The record for a home sale in Dutchess or Columbia counties is $18.5 million, according to the New York Post.

Property Features 10 Home, 15 Barn

The massive property includes 10 homes, 15 barns, and a converted 18th-century mill with a waterfall that still runs.

Owner Daniel Slott spent over 50 years assembling the property. He hopes whoever buys it keeps it intact.

He bought the first 160 acres on the property for $250,000 in 1982.

Upstate New York Enters Its Luxury Era

The eye-popping $90 million price tag isn’t just about the land; it’s a symbol of what’s happening across Upstate New York.

“Upstate New York is commanding record-setting prices because it offers a rare blend of scale, privacy, and culture that’s almost impossible to replicate elsewhere in the state,” Jillian Pajer of Douglas Elliman told The Post.

From Millbrook to the Catskills to the Adirondacks, luxury listings are exploding.

Brokers say wealthy buyers who once fought for Hamptons mansions are now heading north, chasing privacy, history, and views instead of beach clubs and traffic jams.

It's unclear if Mill Farm will find a $90 million buyer. But experts say this a signal that Upstate New York has officially entered the ultra-luxury era. The Hamptons may still own the summer, but the Hudson Valley is quickly becoming New York’s new gold coast.

