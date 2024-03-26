Historic Powerball: New York’s Luckiest Store Produces Massive Winner

Breaking: A local resident is waking up a millionaire! The Hudson Valley's "luckiest" store has produced another $1 million winner.

The Powerball jackpot is rolling over....again.

Powerball Jackpot Nears $1 Billion

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

There was no grand prize winner in Monday night's drawing. That means Wednesday's drawing will be worth at least $865 million.

"The Powerball® jackpot has broken through to its fifth-largest prize!," Powerball officials stated in a press release.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $416.1 million. Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.5 million tickets won cash prizes in Monday’s drawing.

$1 Million Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley, New York State

Jackie Corley/ayzek Jackie Corley/ayzek loading...

Two of those tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. Those two tickets were sold in Florida and New York State.

Monday's winning numbers were white balls 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and red Powerball 23.

The winning ticket sold in New York was sold at the Hudson Valley's "luckiest store."

$1 Million Powerball Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

Google Google loading...

That $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York.

The store in Orange County has produced countless big winners recently. The Newburgh Smokes 4 Less has been called the "luckiest" store in New York State because it has produced so many recent winning tickets.

Other Recent Million Dollar Winners

Hudson Valley Post reported on million-dollar tickets sold in New York State for recent drawings for the Powerball and Mega Millions.

Second-Prize Powerball Sold In Queens, New York

Second-Prize Mega Millions Sold In Erie County, New York

Mega Millions Jackpot Over $1 Billion

Lottery fever continues Tuesday night as the jackpot for the Mega Millions is now at least $1.1 billion!

