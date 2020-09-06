Historic Huguenot Street Offers App Guided Tours

This weekend the weather looks perfect to find things to do outside around the Hudson Valley. You may not know this but there is a place you can visit in New Paltz that covers 300 years of history in the Hudson Valley. Historic Huguenot Street in located along the Wallkill River in the Village of New Paltz and is perfect for an afternoon out and a history lesson.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak the houses at Huguenot Street are not open to tour but the Museum shop is open to visitors. Huguenot Street is also offers a walking tour you can enjoy. You can stroll the street and learn about the 10 acre National Historic Landmark District by using an App on your smart phone or by using a PDF they have made available. You can get information on either by emailing media@huguenotstreet.org.

Moms and Dads this might even be something you can do for your kids who are virtually learning. The grounds are available for tour from dawn to dusk daily. Walking through the community you will get the feeling you are traveling back in time. Sights like the 7 stone houses, the french church and the Huguenot's original burial ground will give you a glimpse of Hudson Valley history you can't find anywhere else.

On their website they state that "Historic Huguenot Street envisions a nationally recognized historic site that will inspire guests to think in new ways about American history while also carrying forward the conversation about the relationship between past and present."